As previously noted, I prefer two activities above all others: 1) Floating in a river, lake or pool, and 2) eating out.
I combined my loves to create a waterfront dining series all summer long, to help you beat the heat and feast with a view of the water.
I stay in a lot of hotels, checking them out for travel articles and the guidebooks I write. I never check into a hotel without a swimsuit (at least not intentionally). But sometimes I am disappointed because the “swimming pools” are really wading pools, too small or too shallow to actually allow for a swim. The goal of this series is to find places to cool off and fuel up, so in some cases those wading pools work just fine. But if you really want to get all the way in and experience that sensation of propelling yourself in a quiet underwater world, coming up only for air and then floating forward more, you have to be particular when it comes to your pool selections.
All this background to say, I was pleasantly surprised by the L-shaped pool at the W Nashville in the Gulch, which offers plenty of space to swim laps as well as room to sit and soak. Plus, you don’t have to be a guest at the hotel to enjoy life at WET, the cabana-clad restaurant and bar that surrounds this large pool. At nearly 10,000 square feet, this is one of the largest pool decks in the city, so you can get a little elbow room.
Daybeds and cabanas at WET can be booked on Resort Pass. Which means this large pool is open to the public as long as there is an opening to book a daybed or cabana. It’s not the least expensive pool in town, but the spaces are roomy, so you get to split the cost with friends. Daybeds (for up to four people) are $100 weekdays/$200 weekends for the rental with an additional $300-$500 food and beverage minimum, depending on the day. Cabanas (for up to 10 of your best friends) are $400 rental with a $500-$1,500 food and beverage minimum on top of the rental fee, depending on the day. Unlike some other pools in town, WET doesn’t have time slots, so the rental gives you the whole damn day in your daybed or cabana.
WET is more than just a pool with a bar with drinks (not that there’s anything wrong with that). There’s foosball, DJs and particularly good drinks. The reservation through Resort Pass includes a dedicated server to bring you more food and drinks, towel service, free WiFi (how else do you post pictures of your afternoon at the pool?) and discounted valet parking. The cabanas include some free snacks (the daybeds don’t). But you’ll want to order from Sunset Bar, which offers alcoholic drinks, mocktails and food. Options include shrimp and okra, smashburgers, fruit and coconut chia pudding, and watermelon salad. A mixed-fruit frozen pop or a gourmet ice cream sandwich is a good way to end a good day at the pool.