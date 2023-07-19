More than 60 restaurants competed last week in what has to be the Scene’s most successful Burger Week ever. Each presented their ideal of a great burger, and hungry Nashvillians showed up in droves to sample them and choose their favorites. Social media was awash with amateur burger judges showing off their eat-ineraries, some attempting to try more than 30 burgers over the course of seven days.
As predicted, lines sometimes got a little long, and restaurants occasionally ran out of patties before the end of the day. As best as we can tell, diners heeded our request to be kind and patient, because many of these restaurants found themselves in a delightful tempest of griddle work.
First time-participant Shane Nasby of Cledis Beer Garden & Burgers summed up the situation nicely on Facebook:
I was not mentally or physically prepared for what the Nashville Scene Burger week is all about. We got crushed in the best possible way. Thank you all who came out to try the Billy Berry Smash (over 1,000 sold). We’re grateful for all the love and support we’ve received.
In the end, it was your votes who decided the winners of the three prestigious categories. Without further ado, this trio was the best of the beef:
Best Traditional Burger — Burger & Company's Luigi Burger
Best Overall Burger —Black Tap Nashville's Tennessee Burger
Best Unique Toppings — Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint's Crab Rangoon Burger
As Jules Winnfield joyfully said in Pulp Fiction, “Mmm, this is a tasty burger!” Congratulations to all the winners and participating restaurants, and thanks to you, Nashville, for coming along on the delicious ride. Until next year, keep supporting your local burger joint!