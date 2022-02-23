In the decades before the Disneyfied honky-tonk industrial complex took over Nashville’s urban core, the area was better known for topless bars like the Classic Cat than tapas bars like the newly opened Boqueria.
Boqueria started out in New York City 15 years ago with a concept revolving around traditional Spanish tapas service — small plates of classic dishes like the aforementioned patatas bravas, albondigas and tortillas Españolas designed for sharing augmented by larger main dishes such as Catalan-style roasted chicken and pans of paella to fill the table. Boqueria recommends ordering at least two tapas per person, but I personally think you could be more ambitious than that.
Probably the best way to have the authentic Spanish tapas experience (except at a sane dining hour since they close at 10 p.m.) is to partake in one of Boqueria’s Chef’s Menu experiences. The Classics is exactly what it sounds like — a sampling of the greatest hits of traditional tapas, served family-style for $52 per person. Or you can upgrade to The Boqueria Experience, which adds a few special seasonal treats from the kitchen plus a sampling of Boqueria’s 30-month-old Jamón Ibérico for $65 per diner.
Another fun dining option is the midday special, appropriately called El Mediodía.”Available Monday through Friday from noon until 3 p.m., this lunchtime special kicks off with pimentos de padron, salty blistered shishito peppers for nibbling, followed by your choice of two tapas from a list of eight standbys like shrimp and garlic or lamb skewers. The meal finishes up with an order of cinnamon-dusted churros and some thick hot chocolate for dipping. The only bad news about El Mediodía is that you’ll have to wait until next month to try it, because Boqueria is currently only open for dinner service from 4 until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on the weekend.
I’ve been peeking in the window at Boqueria’s progress for months since Fifth + Broadway opened, so I’m OK with waiting another week for lunch. What I have spied through that window is a large and airy dining room with lots of dark wood and a big white marble bar, so I’m looking forward to walking across the threshold for the first time soon. If you get there before we do, let us know what you think.