East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building is slated to offer a craft beer bar from Birmingham-based Good People Brewing Company, with a late 2023 opening tentatively targeted.
Local investor Elliott Kyle leads the investor group that owns the 0.85-acre Cleveland Park property, which has addresses of both 908 Meridian St. and 206 Vaughn St.
Constructed in the 1840s and also known as Blue Fountain (and as the McGavock-Gatewood-Webb House), the McGavock House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. The former residence was once owned by members of Nashville’s influential McGavock family. Randal McGavock served as Nashville mayor from 1824 to 1825.
Good People co-owner Eric Schultenover, who is based in Nashville, tells the Scene the future business will offer a small brewing component making beers specifically for the taproom. The team is not disclosing the cost to get operational or any specifics related to the property and business ownership structure.
Founded in 2006, Good People offers five core beers and multiple seasonals, with its packaged product having long been available in Nashville retail stores. The company teams with Huntsville-based Straight to Ale and Salty Nut and Druid City Brewing of Tuscaloosa via two The Brewers Co-Operative retail locations in the Huntsville area.
Good People co-founders also include Jason Malone and Michael Sellers. The team recently unveiled its Hazy Snake, an IPA that will be sold year-round.
"We've always felt Nashville is our second home, given our deep local roots," says Schultenover, adding that Malone is also from the Nashville area.
Of note, Good People owns Avondale Brewing Company, having acquired it in late 2017. Avondale — the canned beers for which can be found in multiple Nashville retail establishments (read more here) — kept its name and recipes. Some Avondale beers are expected to be offered at the future local Good People taproom.
Avondale is known in part for its history with Miss Fancy, an Indian elephant that called the former Avondale Park Zoo home about 100 years ago. The brewery is located within the Avondale district east of downtown Birmingham, while Good People is located near Railroad Park and Regions Park on the city's south side.
