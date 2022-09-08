It can be hard to stay sober and be in recovery in any circumstances. But when you work in the hospitality industry, which is rife with alcohol and a culture that happily promotes drinking, it can be even harder.
The idea behind Ben’s Friends is to support people working in the hospitality industry who are struggling with addiction. The national group recently expanded into Nashville, with in-person meetings that take place on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon at Oak Steakhouse (801 Clark Place). The chapter will be led by James Pruett, Lincoln Workman and Ashley Johnson, and welcomes anyone who has found — or is struggling to find — sobriety while working in the food and beverage industry.
“Nashville's food and hospitality scene has been growing rapidly over the last years and we have always felt that there was a strong need for Ben's Friends, given how many restaurant workers the city had,” says Mickey Bakst, one of the organization’s founders. “We had hoped to open a chapter prior to COVID but our plans were waylaid. With James, Linc and Ashley joining us on our national Zoom meetings, we found three hospitality pros who made the decision to choose Nashville easy."
“Having only been at the first meeting, I can say that I was thrilled with the response we received,” he adds. “The turnout was great but more importantly the enthusiasm for a group like this was palpable. “
Ben’s Friends was founded in 2016 by Bakst and Steve Palmer. The Charleston, S.C.-based restaurateurs wanted to honor Ben Murray, a chef and colleague who took his own life after struggling with alcoholism. The organization’s mission is to offer hope, fellowship, and a path forward for those struggling with substance abuse and addiction in an industry that has one of the highest rates of substance abuse in the country.
Ben’s Friends has chapters in 21 cities in the U.S.; the Nashville chapter is the organization’s first in Tennessee. During the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings went to Zoom, and the organization still offers daily national meetings remotely. Being in a meeting in-person, can be powerful, so they have resumed in all locations. “Ben's Friends is not an anonymous group,” Bakst explains. “We believe that it is our willingness to let restaurant employees know that we are here that helps our organization grow.”
For more information on the organization and meeting details visit bensfriendshope.com.