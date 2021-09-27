Since 2011, BE-Hive has been creating vegan treats. The company's tenure stretches back to the days when they were putting on potluck buffets at The Wild Cow in East Nashville. Over the years, BE-Hive has expanded its product line of plant-based meat substitutes to include vegan versions of pepperoni, chorizo, breakfast sausage and deli slices that are sold in restaurants and groceries around the city.
Philanthropy has always been a big part of BE-Hive’s corporate philosophy, since the days that they donated a portion of the proceeds from those pop-ups to local organizations. To celebrate a decade of their success and sense of community, BE-Hive will throw a big “Bar-BE-Cue” bash on Saturday, Oct. 2, at East Nashville Beer Works from noon until 4 p.m. The event is free for all, but if you’d like to purchase a VIP pass, you’ll earn admission an hour early to enjoy treats from some of Nashville’s favorite plant-based food vendors including:
AVO
Wild Cow
Graze
Radical Rabbit
Succulent Vegan Tacos
Sunflower Cafe
Guerilla Bizkits
Five Points Pizza
East Nashville Beer Works
Koko's Ice Cream
Bite Club Baked Goods
Yellow and Lavender
Walker Brothers Kombucha
Copper Branch
TN Homegrown
VIP tickets are $40 and come with some extra-special goodies, like one food token to use at any of the participating Bar-BE-Cue food vendors, a complimentary pint of the BE-Hive x East Nashville Beer Works limited-edition collaboration 10-Year Anniversary Pineapple Jalapeño Beer-BE-Cue Fruited Ale (4.5 percent) Golden Light brew, one Deep Sea Vegan cookie and a BE-Hive product pack to take home and enjoy. Plus you’ll earn some good vibes because a portion of each VIP pass sale will benefit the Nashville Humane Association.
The beer will be available for $7 per pint with $12 growlers available for carryout, and Kindred Bar Catering will shake up cocktails from event sponsor Tito’s Vodka. QDP DJs Girl Friday and Mister Johnson will keep the party pumping all afternoon long.
If you’d like to purchase a VIP pass, visit the event website. Even if you plan to attend for free, they ask that you go to the same site and register for a gratis ticket so they can give the vendors a headcount for food planning purposes.