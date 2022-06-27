They had me with four words: black-and-white doughnut.
I’m team black-and-white cookie, the staple of Jewish-style delis across the country. And the black-and-white sour cream doughnut, made with a root beer glaze and a vanilla glaze, is just one of the inventive concoctions available at this weekend’s Bagelshop x Henrietta Red Pop-Up Brunch.
Nashville native and Henrietta Red chef Julia Sullivan has been a finalist and semifinalist for James Beard Awards. Bagelshop's Max and Kayla Palmer launched their successful hand-rolled bagel business in 2020. They’re bringing their different perspectives to one kitchen for two days. It’s sure to be tasty.
The two local favorites are teaming up for a brunch collaboration this weekend, putting a Henrietta Red twist on some classic deli dishes. Other examples of their offerings include a pistachio halva babka with lemon curd, your choice of five different bagel sandwiches, challah French toast, and even latkes with paddlefish caviar. My love of shakshuka has already been documented in the Scene — this version comes with pickled eggplant.
The pop-up brunches will be held Friday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be held at Henrietta Red at 1200 Fourth Ave. N. in Germantown. Reservations are recommended, and can be made online. The menu includes both meats and cheeses and bacon, so the brunch is Jewish deli-style, but not kosher. Diners should note that for this event, substitutions or modifications to the menu are not available.