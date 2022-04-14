My first trip to Israel was transformative. I learned much, reconsidered much and ate so much shakshuka — a dish made of a mix of spices, tomatoes and poached eggs. Shakshuka likely came to Israel from Northern Africa, and many Middle Eastern kitchens have their own recipes, with different takes on the staple, often using whatever ingredients tend to be on hand.
One of my favorite local variations is on both the brunch and lunch menus at Sadie’s, the Mediterranean-inspired eatery that opened in Edgehill Village last year. Sadie’s shakshuka ($14) includes artichokes and kale, giving it a hearty base for the eggs. The Red Pebbles Hospitality-owned spot includes several other vegetarian-friendly dishes on the menu too, including a chopped Israeli salad ($14), whipped feta ($14) and falafel ($10).
The renovation of the Sadie’s building — formerly home to Taco Mamacita — is an exercise in transformation too. The space is light, airy and bright, a good setting for a leisurely brunch. Lunch is served Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and brunch is the same hours on the weekend.