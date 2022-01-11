The power of the dog

Now in its fourth year, the Music City Film Critics Association has released its 2022 slate of nominations. Jane Campion’s Western The Power of the Dog leads the way with 10, among them Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay — with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst securing nominations for their roles. 

The Best Picture category shows the association’s varied interests. It includes Belfast, C’mon C’mon, Dune, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and CODA. Along with Campion, Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) are up for Best Director. 

2021 saw some incredible performances from women, and the Best Actress category is stacked with talent: Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter). 

Also of note: Ann Dowd is up for her supporting role in Mass, as is Colman Domingo for his arresting performance as Zola’s pimp. Mass — an intense drama that is excellent although hardly enjoyable — is up for Best Screenplay, along with Belfast, Licorice Pizza, The French Dispatch and, as noted above, The Power of the Dog. The delightful Woody Norman is nominated in the Best Young Actor category for his role in C'mon C'mon. 

The association includes more than 30 professional film critics working in or near Nashville, including me and several Scene critics. The winners will be announced Jan. 25. See the full slate of nominations below. 

Best Picture

Belfast

C’mon C’mon

CODA

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The French Dispatch

The Harder They Fall

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Simon Rex – Red Rocket

Will Smith – King Richard

Best Actress

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Colman Domingo – Zola

Jason Isaacs – Mass

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Best Supporting Actress

Ann Dowd – Mass

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Best Young Actor

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Jude Hill – Belfast

Noah Jupe – A Quiet Place Part II

Reyn Doi – Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Best Young Actress

Emilia Jones – CODA

McKenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Mass

The Harder They Fall

Best Music Film

In the Heights

Respect

Summer of Soul

Tick, Tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary

Flee

Summer of Soul

The First Wave

The Rescue

Val

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Best Screenplay

Belfast

Licorice Pizza

Mass

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

“So May We Start” – Annette

Best Score

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Best Sound

A Quiet Place Part II

Dune

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Belfast

Dune

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Production Design

Dune

Last Night in Soho

Nightmare Alley

The French Dispatch

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Editing

Belfast

Dune

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Best Comedy Film

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

Licorice Pizza

Red Rocket

Best Horror Film

A Quiet Place Part II

Lamb

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

Best Action Film

Dune

No Time to Die

Nobody

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

