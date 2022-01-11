Now in its fourth year, the Music City Film Critics Association has released its 2022 slate of nominations. Jane Campion’s Western The Power of the Dog leads the way with 10, among them Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay — with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst securing nominations for their roles.
The Best Picture category shows the association’s varied interests. It includes Belfast, C’mon C’mon, Dune, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza and CODA. Along with Campion, Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Denis Villeneuve (Dune) and Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) are up for Best Director.
2021 saw some incredible performances from women, and the Best Actress category is stacked with talent: Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter).
Also of note: Ann Dowd is up for her supporting role in Mass, as is Colman Domingo for his arresting performance as Zola’s pimp. Mass — an intense drama that is excellent although hardly enjoyable — is up for Best Screenplay, along with Belfast, Licorice Pizza, The French Dispatch and, as noted above, The Power of the Dog. The delightful Woody Norman is nominated in the Best Young Actor category for his role in C'mon C'mon.
The association includes more than 30 professional film critics working in or near Nashville, including me and several Scene critics. The winners will be announced Jan. 25. See the full slate of nominations below.
Best Picture
Belfast
C’mon C’mon
CODA
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The French Dispatch
The Harder They Fall
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Best Actor
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…BOOM!
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Nicolas Cage – Pig
Simon Rex – Red Rocket
Will Smith – King Richard
Best Actress
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Actor
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Colman Domingo – Zola
Jason Isaacs – Mass
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Best Supporting Actress
Ann Dowd – Mass
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Best Young Actor
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Jude Hill – Belfast
Noah Jupe – A Quiet Place Part II
Reyn Doi – Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Best Young Actress
Emilia Jones – CODA
McKenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Best Acting Ensemble
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Mass
The Harder They Fall
Best Music Film
In the Heights
Respect
Summer of Soul
Tick, Tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary
Flee
Summer of Soul
The First Wave
The Rescue
Val
Best International Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
Best Screenplay
Belfast
Licorice Pizza
Mass
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
“So May We Start” – Annette
Best Score
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Best Sound
A Quiet Place Part II
Dune
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography
Belfast
Dune
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Production Design
Dune
Last Night in Soho
Nightmare Alley
The French Dispatch
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Editing
Belfast
Dune
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Best Comedy Film
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
Licorice Pizza
Red Rocket
Best Horror Film
A Quiet Place Part II
Lamb
Last Night in Soho
Malignant
The Night House
Best Action Film
Dune
No Time to Die
Nobody
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home