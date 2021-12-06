Update: Tickets for this weekend's screening sold out within the hour. Tickets for Licorice Pizza's official run go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10.
Early reviews for Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza have called the director's ninth feature "fitfully brilliant," "thrilling" and "quite possibly the year's best film." Well, Nashvillians who can't wait to get a look at it won't have to wait until its official Christmas Day release — as long as they're quick.
Surprise: The Belcourt Theatre will host a 35mm preview screening of PTA's latest this Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at this link. The Hillsboro Village arthouse is one of a select few independent theaters nationwide that are being granted a preview screening. Tickets will be scooped up quickly, so get to clicking.
Set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973, Licorice Pizza stars newcomers Cooper Hoffman (Philip Seymour Hoffman's kid) and Alana Haim (of pop trio HAIM) as well as Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, Benny Safdie, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, George DiCaprio (Leo's dad), Maya Rudolph (PTA's wife) and more. It opens nationwide on Dec. 25. Watch the trailer above.