A new Blumhouse-produced docuseries with Nashville ties will be premiering Sunday on HBO.
The Anarchists, a new six-part series, will start its run July 10. Co-creators and couple Kim Kylland and Todd Schramke (the latter of whom directed the series) live in Nashville, where their production studio Bird Murmur is also based. Hollywood mega-producer Jason Blum serves as executive producer on The Anarchists.
The show — which, according to press materials, follows a community of anarchists trying to live alongside the tourists and drug cartels of Acapulco — sounds like a doozy, featuring "an international array of libertarians, fugitives, and families seeking to 'unschool' their children to protect them from the bureaucracies of modern life." Here's HBO's logline:
A community of radical expat misfits congregate in Acapulco, Mexico — a city ranked the fourth most dangerous in the world — in hopes of building their dream community, only to find their utopian ideology at odds with the fiery complexities of human nature.
HBO has long produced some of the most consistent documentary series in the space — unlike Netflix’s less prolific documentary-churning machine. If HBO puts the stamp on it, that usually bodes well.
Kylland and Schramke will host a private premiere at Full Moon Cineplex on Sunday, complete with a Q&A. The rest of us can catch The Anarchists' premiere Sunday, July 10, at 9 p.m. Central (after Westworld). It'll hit HBO Max right after. HBO will air an episode of the six-part series every Sunday until its conclusion.