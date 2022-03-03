Science-fiction gives filmmakers a unique opportunity for metaphor and allegory, helping us better understand our own world by transporting us to another. Russian literary scholar Darko Suvin, who devoted his career to understanding and defining the genre of sci-fi, called this founding principle “cognitive estrangement” — meaning that sci-fi often takes familiar issues and problems from our own world and allows us to see them from a new perspective by placing them in a different context.
The new film After Yang is predicated on the idea of cognitive estrangement, using an image of the future to help the audience find new ways to empathize with struggles in the present day. Adapted from a short story by author Alexander Weinstein, After Yang inevitably recalls Steven Spielberg’s heart-shattering Pinocchio story A.I. Artificial Intelligence, but director Kogonada uses android-human relations to explore a different set of questions. His debut feature Columbus is all about public spaces, following two lonely hearts who connect amid the modernist architecture that Columbus, Ind., is known for. But After Yang is noticeably devoid of public space, set in a tastefully designed future where everyone is trapped in the monotonous solace of self-driving cars shuttling between work, home, repeat.
It’s the near future, that same not-so-far-off place we’ve seen in movies like Her and Ex Machina, where everyone wears high-waisted pants and turtlenecks and everything looks like it was bought at a Muji. Parents Jake and Kyra (Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith) have adopted two children: a young girl named Mika, and an older robot brother named Yang. Mika is Chinese and her parents are not, so they’ve adopted Yang with the hopes that he might be able to give her some greater connection to her heritage and history than they could. While Yang has been programmed to rattle off 1,001 fun facts about Chinese history, he too struggles deeply with his connection to his identity — what does it mean for a robot, designed by humans to look like a human, to have a culture or ethnicity or even a personal identity? Yang may have been designed to “look Chinese.” He may have been programmed with an infinite wealth of knowledge about the nation. But like Mika, he has no direct connection to this part of himself — probably even less so since he is on some level aware that he was “made” to be Chinese.