With excitement and frustration alike swirling around the unveiling of the 2022 Academy Award nominations, the Belcourt has announced something we can all agree on. The theater's annual Red Carpet Evening is officially a go for Oscar night — Sunday, March 27. The special gala event will once again broadcast the ceremony on its silver screens, and will feature multiple food courses, drinks, a backstage lounge and a silent auction.
The theater says black-tie attire is preferred and valet parking is provided. Diamond and platinum ticket holders can arrive at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the event, while gold ticket holders arrive at 6:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the event is required to attend.
Nashvillian and Belcourt patron Nicole Kidman earned her fourth Best Actress nomination and fifth overall Oscar nomination Tuesday for her turn as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. She is considered the frontrunner, and if she wins this will be her second Oscar — her first was for her performance as Virginia Woolf in 2002’s The Hours.
The Best Picture lineup is as follows: Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.
The Belcourt is currently showing Licorice Pizza and Drive My Car, along with Flee, which became the first film in Oscar history to be nominated in the Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature and Best Animated Feature categories.
Parallel Mothers, which landed nominations for Penélope Cruz (Best Actress) and Alberto Iglesias (Best Original Score), is still showing at the Belcourt as well. The theater will also show Nightmare Alley’s black-and-white version Wednesday and Thursday.
The Worst Person in the World, which secured nominations for Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay, will open the Belcourt Feb. 18. More on that soon enough.
Nominees like West Side Story and Belfast are playing in theaters citywide, while The Power of the Dog (Netflix), Don’t Look Up (Netflix), Nightmare Alley (Hulu, HBO Max) and CODA (Apple TV+) are available to stream. Dune and King Richard are available for rental.
For more information on the Belcourt’s Red Carpet Evening, visit the event website. To see the full list of this year’s Oscar nominees, visit the Academy’s site.