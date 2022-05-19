Our annual Pet Party Photo Contest is underway, and there's still time to enter your pup, kitty, horse, iguana, parrot or literally any other animal you call your own. Enter here by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Then come back on May 23 to vote!
This year, the winner in each category will score a grand prize package, and the bounty is great: a digital print of your pet from Doodles by Alyssa, a bundle of goodies from our sponsors and, best of all, your pet in our annual Pet Issue on June 16. Runners up will also get a frameable print of your pet from Doodles by Alyssa.
The categories: Most Likely to Steal Your Girl or Guy, Best Smile, Most Likely to Sleep on the Job, Best Toy Destroyer, Biggest Drama King or Queen, and Cutest Couple. Winners will be announced at our free-to-attend Pups & Pints event on June 11.
So far, we have an excellent showing of adorable doggies and smattering of cute kitties (predictably sleeping on the job). I say, show us your unusual pets! Your horses, your snakes, your guinea pigs. Show us your chickens and your tortoises. Knock us out with their personalities and eccentricities. (No pet rocks, please.)
And — since staff are not allowed to enter, and while you did not ask for it — here is a photo of my perfect cat son Jasper in his holiday best.
Sponsoring the Pet Photo Contest: Burning Acre, Williamson County Animal Hospital, Doodles by Alyssa, Muttz Realty, Farmer’s Dog, Say it Once Dog Training, Nashville Soccer Club, Tito’s, Pacifico and Goose Island.