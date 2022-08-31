If Dolly Parton has her way, dogs will soon be donning blond wigs, pink cowboy hats, Dolly-themed outfits and more. The Smoky Mountain Songbird is releasing a new line of Doggy Parton pet accessories and toys, and the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, an Old Hickory-based nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates animals of all kinds. This video of Dolly blow-drying the wig on her French bulldog Billy the Kid pretty much sums up her latest endeavor.
You can follow the Doggy Parton Instagram page here or keep an eye on updates at the official site. You can even give Dolly's own dog Billy a follow while you're at it.