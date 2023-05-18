May 18: Waka Flocka Flame at Brooklyn Bowl

May 18: All Time Low w/Mayday Parade at the Ryman

May 19: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Nissan Stadium

May 19: Full Moon Pickin’ Party at Percy Warner Equestrian Barn

May 19-20: Musicians Corner feat. Seratones, Alanna Royale, Nikki Lane and more at Centennial Park

May 19-20: Scottish Ballet’s The Crucible at TPAC’s Jackson Hall

May 19-June 8: 1973 series at the Belcourt

May 20: Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party feat. Laney Jones and the Spirits at Cornelia Fort Airpark

May 20: Jess Williamson w/Jo Schornikow at The Basement

May 21: Wednesday w/Cryogeyser at The Basement East

May 22: Converge w/Brutus and Frail Body at The Basement East

May 23-38: Into the Woods at TPAC’s Jackson Hall

May 26: Christine McVie Tribute feat. Caitlin Rose, Jemina Pearl and more at The Blue Room at Third Man Records

May 26: Nova Twins w/Girl Tones at The Basement

May 26: Emily King w/Joseph Solomon and Devon Gilfillian at the Ryman

May 26-28: Musicians Corner feat. Hayes Carll, Amythyst Kiah, William Tyler and the Impossible Truth and more at Centennial Park

May 27: KDSML and Friends at The End

May 27: Cariño: A Celebration of Being Big, Black and Brown at The Office (604 Gallatin Ave.)

May 27: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at the Station Inn

May 28: Yelawolf at The Caverns

May 30: Waterparks w/Hunny and Elliot Lee at Brooklyn Bowl

May 31: Annie DiRusso w/Hannah Cole at The Basement East

May 31: Moony EP Release at The End

June 1: Movies in the Park: Minions: The Rise of Gru at Elmington Park

June 1: Amish Science w/Negro Justice, Soultru and Spoken Nerd at The Cobra

June 1-4: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at The Caverns

June 1-July 31: Summer Reading Challenge at Nashville Public Library

June 2: The Nashville Black Market’s Friday Night Market at Nashville Farmers’ Market

June 2: Brew at the Zoo at the Nashville Zoo

June 2: Ruston Kelly at Ascend Amphitheater

June 2-3: Musicians Corner feat. Caroline Spence, Jordy Searcy and more at Centennial Park

June 3: Rich Ruth at The Basement East

June 3: Ode to Otha on Sweetbriar Avenue

June 3: Ron Pope at the CMA Theater

June 3: La Luz at The Blue Room at Third Man Records

June 3-4: Tanya Tucker at the Ryman

June 4: Valerie June at City Winery

June 7: Fenne Lily and Christian Lee Hutson w/Why Bonnie at The Basement East

June 7: Shania Twain w/Kelsea Ballerini and Breland at Geodis Park

June 8: Movies in the Park: Mean Girls at Elmington Park

June 8: Catie Turner at The Basement East

June 8-10: Musicians Corner feat. Nashville Symphony, Savannah Conley, The Brummies and more at Centennial Park

June 8-11: CMA Fest

June 10: Cornelia Fort Pickin Party’ feat. Boo Ray at Cornelia Fort Airpark

June 10: Pylon Reenactment Society at The Basement East

June 11-12: Indigo Girls w/Aaron Lee Tasjan (June 11) and Larkin Poe (June 12) at the Ryman

June 13: Duran Duran w/Bastille and Nile Rodgers and Chic at Bridgestone Arena

June 14: Diarrhea Planet w/Twen at the Ryman

June 15: Movies in the Park: Top Gun: Maverick at Elmington Park

June 15-18: Bonnaroo feat. Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Foo Fighters and more at The Bonnaroo Farm

June 15-18: Nashville Symphony: Black Panther in Concert at the Schermerhorn

June 16-17: Cabaret on Stage with Kristen Chenowith at TPAC’s Jackson Hall

June 16-17: Musicians Corner feat. Blessing Offor, Coco and more at Centennial Park

June 17: Bryan Adams at Bridgestone Arena

June 17-18: Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens

June 19: Rodrigo y Gabriela at the Ryman

June 20: Hermanos Gutiérrez at The Basement East

June 20: Tegan and Sara w/Carlie Hanson at the Ryman

June 20-25: 1776 the Musical at TPAC’s Jackson Hall

June 22: Movies in the Park: Lightyear at Elmington Park

June 22: Sierra Hull at the Ryman

June 23: Nashville Jazz Workshop: Jazz in the Park feat. Rod McGaha at Hadley Park

June 23: Full Moon Pickin’ Party at Percy Warner Equestrian Barn

June 23: Lindsey Lomis at Exit/In

June 23-25: Re:SET Concert Series feat. LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, boygenius and more at Centennial Park

June 24-25: Nashville Pride Festival feat. Fletcher, Autumn Nicholas and more at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

June 24: Leslie Jones at TPAC’s Polk Theater

June 24: Tori Amos at the Ryman

June 24: Wavves w/Cloud Nothings at Eastside Bowl

June 25: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds w/Garbage and Metric at First Bank Amphitheater

June 26: Ally 400 Nascar Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway

June 27: Ben Folds at the Ryman

June 29: Jerry Douglas Band at the Ryman

June 29: Julia Gomez at The East Room

June 30: Daisha McBride at Eastside Bowl

July 1: Summer Zzzoofari Slumber at Nashville Zoo

July 1: Monster Jam World Finals at Nissan Stadium

July 3: Matchbox Twenty at Bridgestone Arena

July 4: Let Freedom Sing! feat. Brad Paisley and more, downtown on the riverfront

July 4: Music City Hot Chicken Festival at East Park

July 6-7: Nashville Symphony: Jurassic Park in Concert at the Schermerhorn

July 7: The Nashville Black Market’s Friday Night Market at Nashville Farmers’ Market

July 11: Foreigner Farewell Tour at Ascend Amphitheater

July 11: Old Gods of Appalachia Live: The Price of Progress at TPAC’s Polk Theater

July 11: Mountain Goats w/J Mascis at the Ryman

July 12: First Aid Kit w/The Weather Station at the Ryman

July 12: Hurray for the Riff Raff at 3rd and Lindsley

July 13: Dwight Yoakam w/The Mavericks at FirstBank Amphitheater

July 14: Juan Wauters at The Blue Room at Third Man Records

July 14: Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival at the Ryman

July 14: Nashville Jazz Workshop: Jazz in the Park feat. Cord Martin at Hadley Park

July 15: Beyoncé at Nissan Stadium

July 16: Blink-182 w/Turnstile at Bridgestone Arena

July 18: Erykah Badu at Bridgestone Arena

July 20: Boy George and Culture Club at Ascend Amphitheater

July 21-22: Full Moon Pickin’ Party at Percy Warner Equestrian Barn

July 22: Ed Sheeran at Nissan Stadium

July 22: Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party feat. The FBR at Cornelia Fort Airpark

July 23: Kurt Vile and the Violators at The Caverns

July 23: Sad Summer Fest feat. Taking Back Sunday, The Maine and Motion City Soundtrack at Ascend Amphitheater

July 24: Greta Van Fleet at Bridgestone Arena

July 25: Maggie Rogers w/Soccer Mommy at Ascend Amphitheater

July 25: JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown: Scaring the Hoes at Marathon Music Works

July 25: Ann Wilson at Brooklyn Bowl

July 25: John Fogerty at FirstBank Amphitheater

July 27: The Chicks at Bridgestone Arena

July 27: The Impractical Jokers at Grand Ole Opry House

July 28: Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World at Ascend Amphitheater

July 28: 50 Cent at Bridgestone Arena

July 30: Melissa Ethridge at the Ryman

Aug. 3-5: James Austin Johnson at Zanies

Aug. 4: The Nashville Black Market’s Friday Night Market at Nashville Farmers’ Market

Aug. 4-10: Music City Grand Prix downtown

Aug. 11: Full Moon Pickin’ Party at Percy Warner Equestrian Barn

Aug. 11-12: Tomato Art Fest at Five Points in East Nashville

Aug. 14: Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional at the Grand Ole Opry House

Aug. 15: The National w/The Beths at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 17: CupcakKe at Brooklyn Bowl

Aug. 17-26: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair in Lebanon

Aug. 18: Tim Heidecker: The Summer of Two Tims at City Winery

Aug. 18-19: Defy Film Festival in East Nashville

Aug. 18-20: Professional Bull Riders Team Ride at Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 19: Black Arts Bash at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens

Aug. 19-20: Deep Tropics feat. Gorgon City, What Is So Not and more at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Aug. 20: Jodeci at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 26: Guns N’ Roses at Geodis Park

Aug. 26: Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party feat. Brazilbilly at Cornelia Fort Airpark

Aug. 30: Leanne Morgan at the Ryman

Aug. 31: Bully at Brooklyn Bowl

Aug. 31: Shakti at the Ryman

Aug. 31: Doobie Brothers at FirstBank Amphitheater

Select Ongoing Events

Tennessee Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through May 28 and Memorial Day, May 29

Dino Trek at Nashville Zoo, through July 30

Richland Park Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays at 4711 Charlotte Ave.

12South Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Sevier Park, 3000 Granny White Pike

Farmin’ in the Hall, 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays at Crievewood United Methodist Church, 451 Hogan Road

East Nashville Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 511 Woodland St.

Elise Kendrick: Salon Noir at the Frist, through July 31

Guitar Town: Picturing Performance Today at the Frist, through Aug. 20

Beatrix Potter: Drawn to Nature at the Frist, through Sept. 17

Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art at the Frist, May 26 through Aug. 13

Ron Jude: 12 Hz at the Frist, May 26 through Aug. 13

Teens Take the Frist! at the Frist, July 29 through Sept. 3

LIGHT: Bruce Munroe at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, through Oct. 27

Carmen Herrera: Estructuras at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, through Sept. 3

