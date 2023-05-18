Summer may not officially arrive for a few more weeks, but things are already heating up for local arts organizations, and a vibrant mix of programming is ready to hit the stage. Audiences can expect a busy season packed with stellar performances — from small offbeat indie works to internationally acclaimed artists and big Broadway shows.

OZ Arts Brave New Works Lab, May 18-20

OZ Arts kicks things off on Thursday with its Brave New Works Lab. The program showcases some of the city’s most innovative artists, and this year’s lineup provides an intriguing blend of dance, music, theater and multimedia. The lab includes four new works from artists Sangeetha Ekambaram and Joi Ware (Peripheral Convergence); Eboné Amos (Girl, Gurrl, Gworl — iterations of freedom); Clay Steakley and Becca Hoback (The Fire Cycle: Stone Sutra); and Gabrielle Saliba (Ride).

Scottish Ballet Presents The Crucible at TPAC, May 19-20

Looking for more of an international flavor? Tennessee Performing Arts Center has you covered with Scottish Ballet’s powerful adaptation of The Crucible. Inspired by Arthur Miller’s stunning masterpiece about the Salem witch trials, this ballet features evocative choreography by Helen Pickett and a haunting score by Peter Salem. Best of all, Nashville gets to experience the production’s U.S. premiere first — before it heads to The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Into the Woods at TPAC, May 23-28

Also in May, TPAC welcomes the star-studded tour of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods — which recently earned six Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. It’s not often we see so many A-listers hitting the road to reprise their Broadway roles, but theater lovers can look forward to catching big names like Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf.

Street Theatre Presents Falsettos, June 16-July 1

Heading into June, Street Theatre Company will present William Finn and James Lapine’s contemporary musical Falsettos at The Barbershop Theater. This Tony Award winner follows a gay man, his lover, his wife and his son as they navigate everything from relationships and bar mitzvahs to the looming AIDS crisis. Smart, funny and full of heart, this offbeat show is tailor-made for Street Theatre — especially during Pride Month. And director Randy Craft has put together a terrific cast, including Ryan Greenawalt, Mike Sallee Jr., Katie Bruno and more.

Kindling Arts Festival 2023: Counterculture at various venues, July 27-30

In July, you’ll want to check out Kindling Arts Festival 2023: Counterculture. This four-day festival promises to entertain and inspire with a daring lineup of cutting-edge artists performing at venues around the city. Highlights include BAR FIGHT! 2666: Let the Bodies Hit the Floor — the much-anticipated follow-up to last summer’s “queer karaoke/wrestling crossover theatrical experience,” starring Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva. Then there’s Kindling’s signature dance showcase and a “parody musical of the East Nashville Facebook Page,” courtesy of the comedic minds at Cherry Bomb.

Nashville Shakespeare Festival at OneC1ty, Aug. 31-Sept. 24; Academy Park in Franklin Sept. 28-Oct 1

And of course, the summer wouldn’t be complete without an evening under the stars with the Nashville Shakespeare Festival. This marks NSF’s 35th season, and they’re celebrating with the Bard’s rollicking comedy Much Ado About Nothing. Director Denice Hicks has set the story in 1973 Nashville, offering a unique “blend of nostalgia and contemporary relevance.” Audiences will enjoy funky styles of the era and plenty of great music from singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye. The production, which takes place at OneC1ty, wraps up with a big dance party full of peace, love and understanding. A bonus weekend of performances will follow at Academy Park in Franklin.

