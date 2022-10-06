We’ve all learned by now that digital engagement is no match for the sensation you get when you’re in a room with others, experiencing something together. It’s the buzz of seeing a late-night repertory screening of a film; the deep satisfaction of witnessing a local actor nail a monologue; the giddy lightheadedness of hearing the starting chords of your favorite song — all in the company of other people who are experiencing the same thrills.

Southern Festival of Books Oct. 14-16 at War Memorial Plaza and the Nashville Public Library sofestofbooks.org

For the first time since 2019, Humanities Tennessee — our state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities — will host the Southern Festival of Books live and in person Oct. 14 through 16. A dizzying roster of authors and events is sure to make your spine tingle. This year’s festivities are particularly apt, as they follow a recent uptick in outrage from vocal parents throughout the South who have objected to certain books being taught in schools — books like Maus by Art Spiegelman, which was removed from McMinn County curriculum, and Walk Two Moons by Sharon Creech, which was removed from Williamson County curriculum. Just last month, the Nashville Public Library celebrated its annual Banned Books Week, an initiative that since 1982 has sought to “highlight the value of free and open access to information” and “express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular.”

For three days in downtown Nashville, bibliophiles will once again roam the stalls of booksellers and literary organizations at War Memorial Plaza, congregate in the lobby of the Nashville Public Library downtown, watch live music and performances and anxiously wait in line to meet our literary crushes. And, of course, there will be authors! Patrick Radden Keefe, Imani Perry, Jami Attenberg, Tara M. Stringfellow, Peng Shepherd, Margo Price, Becca Andrews … there’s something for everyone.

In this issue, you’ll find coverage of 10 of the most compelling books being represented at this year’s Southern Festival of Books, supplied by our friends at Chapter 16. But this is just a drop in the literary bucket! You can check out the full schedule of events at sofestofbooks.org.

We’ll see you at the fest.