Thomas Sturgill: Live in Concert

Through Sept. 22 at Lipscomb’s John C. Hutcheson Gallery, 3714 Belmont Blvd.

This solo show by Thomas Sturgill uses handmade furniture and photography to explore how family heirlooms transmit memories, guilt, pride and mourning from one generation to the next — a perfectly autumnal theme. Sturgill’s interdisciplinary exhibitions are playful magpie collections of works that combine to explore deep questions, while simultaneously winking at human absurdities. Formal rigor meets contemplative content in another don’t-miss display from Sturgill.

Benjy Russell: There’s a poem in my garden

Through Nov. 20 at OZ Arts, 6172 Cockrill Bend Circle

Benjy Russell’s unnatural photographs of natural subjects bring a surreal and sometimes supernatural-seeming sensibility to landscapes and portraits. Nashville’s fall season is filled with photography, and Russell’s contemporary works bring new perspectives to the timeless image-making of faces and flowers.

An Alan L. Mayor Retrospective: Nashville 1974-1999

Through Jan. 6 at Bobby Hotel, 230 Fourth Ave. N.

Nashville photographer Alan L. Mayor established himself as a music-biz photojournalist in the 1970s. He captured the rise of Dolly Parton and the heyday of outlaw country, snapping music-makers onstage and behind the scenes. An Alan L. Mayor Retrospective: Nashville 1974-1999 is the latest collaboration between Tinney Contemporary and Bobby Hotel, and brings a look at old Nashville to new downtown.

The Band of Firsts: Aristocrat of Bands

Sept. 25-Oct. 26 at TSU’s Hiram Van Gordon Gallery, 1108 37th Ave. N.

Tennessee State University’s legendary marching band — Aristocrat of Bands — was the first HBCU marching band to appear on national television in 1955, and they won a Grammy this year for their album The Urban Hymnal. The Band of Firsts: Aristocrat of Bands celebrates the legacy of the legendary marching musicians in a display of archival photography that’s right on time for another busy football season. Go Tigers!

Duncan McDaniel: Fountain

Sept. 29-March 31 at the Parthenon, 2500 West End Ave.

Duncan McDaniel’s painterly sculptures and sculptural paintings are category-defying works that play with light and color as much as they play with viewers’ expectations of art genres and materials. His recent work has been a highlight at Red Arrow group shows, and this solo museum display signals a new high-water mark for a local artist whose playful creative practice continues to evolve and expand.

Halle Ballard: Insider

Oct. 6-Nov. 18 at Elephant Gallery, 1411 Buchanan St.

Philadelphia-based puppeteer, painter, illustrator, graphic designer and sculptor Halle Ballard puts playful multimedia world-building on display at Elephant Gallery in October. Ballard’s Insider titling is a double entendre that points to the push and pull of introversion and social immersion that define many creative practices. Ballard’s large paintings and sculptures are rooted in pop culture and sports imagery, but her narrative scenes featuring novel characters evoke mental states, emotions and moods.

Nico’s Playhouse by Marlos E’van

Oct. 21-28 at Red Arrow, 919 Gallatin Ave.

Marlos E’van’s live art carnival at Red Arrow feels bittersweet given the recent passing of OG playhouse prankster Paul Reubens. Nico the Clown is a character E’van created for their in-production debut film. This exhibition deploys new clown-centric paintings, drawings and videos of Nico, creating a conversation about clowning as a joke, but also as a form of social satire or political parody. It’s a clown world, y’all — and we’re all in this circus together. Beware of flying pies.

North Nashville Culture Crawl

Oct. 21-22 at various North Nashville venues

Like many Nashville neighborhoods, North Nashville has been home to several forms of art crawls over the years, from monthly events on the legendary Jefferson Street to the newer creative enclave at 100 Taylor St. Artist Elisheba Mrozik is spearheading a new creative event to bring the North Nashville community back to life after the disruptions of the 2020 tornado and the COVID pandemic. The North Nashville Culture Crawl is a neighborhood-wide happening that includes creative spaces and small businesses on Jefferson and Buchanan streets, as well as 100 Taylor St. and Germantown. North Nashville’s visual arts history is Nashville’s unique modern art legacy, and after the recent chaos, it’s a great sign to see the North Nashville scene leading a renaissance.