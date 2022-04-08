There are just 12 games left for the Preds this season, so this week Alex Daugherty of A to Z Sports joins co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to talk about the team’s chances at securing a spot in the playoffs.
How tough is the Central Division this year? Consider this: Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Juuse Saros are all playing some of the best hockey of their careers, and yet the team is still having to battle for a wildcard spot!?
Also discussed: The other record Josi might break this season.
Plus: Will goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov be coming to North America sooner than expected?
