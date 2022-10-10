Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined this week by special guest Robby Stanley, host of Robby & Rexrode on ESPN 102.5 & 106.3 The Game, to talk Nashville Predators.
This week's topics include:
A recap of the Global Series in Prague
What is going on with Philip Tomasino?
Does Kiefer Sherwood have staying power in the Preds lineup?
The new guys make a strong first impression
How about that chemistry between Nino Niederreiter & Ryan Johansen!
What to make of the Ryan McDonagh/Mattis Ekholm pairing
What are realistic expectations for Cody Glass & Eeli Tolvanen?
Is this it for Connor Ingram in Nashville?
