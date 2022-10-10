IAYF
Photo via Nashville Predators

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher is joined this week by special guest Robby Stanley, host of Robby & Rexrode on ESPN 102.5 & 106.3 The Game, to talk Nashville Predators.

This week's topics include:

  • A recap of the Global Series in Prague

  • What is going on with Philip Tomasino?

  • Does Kiefer Sherwood have staying power in the Preds lineup?

  • The new guys make a strong first impression

  • How about that chemistry between Nino Niederreiter & Ryan Johansen!

  • What to make of the Ryan McDonagh/Mattis Ekholm pairing

  • What are realistic expectations for Cody Glass & Eeli Tolvanen?

  • Is this it for Connor Ingram in Nashville?

