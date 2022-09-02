F&T.jpg

Derrick Henry

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and Post contributor Logan Butts do an emergency episode to discuss the breaking Titans news from Thursday.

  • The Titans rework Derrick Henry's contract. Why now?
  • What does it mean for Henry's future in Tennessee?
  • Harold Landry tore his ACL during practice on Wednesday. How do the Titans replace him? Can they?
  • Are there any free agent pass rushers worth taking a look at?

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_@Logan_Butts.

Listen to this week's episode on SpotifyApple Podcasts or below:

