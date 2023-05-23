This story is a partnership between the Nashville Banner and the Nashville Scene. The Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch later this year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com.
Election season is underway. With Mayor John Cooper's decision not to seek reelection, 12 candidates have thrown their name in the hat for mayor. While a few mayoral forums and meet and greets have already taken place, there are still a lot of upcoming opportunities to get to know the candidates.
The deadline to register to vote in this election is July 5. Early voting begins on Friday, July 14, with Election Day on Aug. 3. For anyone unsure of their district, that information can be found here.
Here’s a list of upcoming forums that many of the mayoral field have committed to attending. Keep in mind, more are likely to be scheduled between now and Election Day.
May 23
Tennessee Voices for Victims, with a focus on crime. 6-7 p.m. at Clementine Hall, 4710 Charlotte Ave. Open to the public? Yes, free admission with limited capacity, RSVP recommended.
May 25
Greater Nashville Hospitality Association, with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., discussing the hospitality industry. 8-10 a.m. at Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S. Open to the public? Yes, register for free at the link.
June 1
Nashville Jewish Social Justice Roundtable, discussing affordable housing and transportation. 7-9 p.m. at West End Synagogue, 3810 West End Ave. Open to the public? Yes, but registration is required at the link.
June 3
Black Nashville Assembly, 1-3 p.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 1410 Jefferson St. Open to the public? Yes, register at the link.
June 5
Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, discussing immigrants and walks of life. 6-8:30 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike. Open to the public? Yes.
June 6
Nashville Business Journal, 8-10 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Student Life Center, 310 25th Ave. S. Open to the public? Yes, with the purchase of a ticket.
June 7
Civic Design Center, 6-7:30 p.m. at Boone Convocation Center, 333 Murfreesboro Pike. Open to the public? Yes, free tickets are available on the website.
June 12
Nashville Junior Chamber, 8-9:30 a.m. at The First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt University, 1207 18th Ave. S. #200. Open to the public? Yes, register at the link.
Fox 17 Mayoral Forum, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boone Center, Trevecca Nazarene University, 333 Murfreesboro Pike. First hour to be broadcast on WZTV-Fox 17, second hour streams on fox17.com and social media channels. Open to the public? Yes.
June 13
Nashville Banner/Scene/Post, 4:30-7 p.m. at Fat Bottom Brewing, 800 33th Ave. N. Open to the public? Yes, RSVP at the link.
June 14
Arts Equity Forum. At the Nashville Children’s Theater. Sponsored by the North Nashville Arts Coalition. 6:30 p.m. reception, 8 p.m. forum start. Open to the public? Yes, but tickets are required.
June 21
Equity Alliance Cocktails with the Candidate, 6-9 p.m. at Roasted Salemtown, 614 Garfield St. Open to the public? Yes, reserve your spot at the link.
June 22
The Tennessean, with NewsChannel 5 and Belmont University, 5-8 p.m. at The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Blvd. Open to the public? Yes, free tickets are available on the website.
June 26
Nashville Child and Youth Collaborative, 6-7:30 p.m. at Honey Alexander Center, 2400 Clifton Ave. Open to the public? Yes, free registration will open up at the link.
June 29
Urban Land Institute Nashville, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd. Open to the public? No, members only.
Nashville Pan-Hellenic Council, 6 p.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 938 Havenhill Dr. Open to the public? Yes.
July 6
The Tennessean, with NewsChannel 5 and American Baptist College. 5-8 p.m. at American Baptist College. Open to the public? Yes, free tickets will be available.
July 9
Nashville Organization for Action and Hope, 3-5 p.m. at 15th Avenue Baptist Church,1203 Ninth Ave N. Open to the public? Yes.
July 10
South Nashville Forum, hosted by Rep. Caleb Hemmer and Rep. Jason Powell. 5:30-7 p.m. at Lifepoint Health, 330 Seven Springs Way. Open to the public? Yes, this will be a free event, more information to come.
July 15
Open Table Nashville, 2-4 p.m. at the Downtown Nashville Public Library, 615 Church St. Open to the public? Yes, free tickets are available at the link.