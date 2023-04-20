While Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday called for the Tennessee General Assembly to pass new gun restrictions before the end of session, the legislature continued full steam ahead toward the session’s finish line, making for a long day at the Capitol.
Both chambers met for full floor sessions. Lawmakers were joined by a smattering of protesters, but Wednesday was among the quietest days at the Capitol since the Covenant School shooting on March 27. With fewer eyes on the proceedings, the House passed the $56.2 billion state budget, the only action the legislature is constitutionally required to complete during session. As long as both chambers have passed the state budget by the time they adjourn in the spring, everything else is just extra credit. This year’s budget includes funding for the governor’s Transportation Modernization Act, the $140 million Lee promised in order to put a school resource officer in every public school, $50 million for building a new state prison, more than $400 million in business tax cuts and a whole lot more.
During House proceedings, Democratic representatives pointed to everything they said the budget was missing, including funding devoted to minority health, the $13 million Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) asked for to require rape test kits to be tested within 30 days and funding that would be required for some form of gun control legislation. Ultimately the budget passed in the House with a 94-5 vote.
Lee’s order of protection legislation has not yet been given a bill number or a sponsor, but many House Republicans have already come out against it. The Senate has been slightly less apprehensive, with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally releasing a statement Tuesday in support of the plan. It is not yet clear if there is a fiscal note associated with the governor's legislation, but if there is, its passage could require a change to the budget. The Senate could pass the budget as soon as Thursday or Friday, and if they pass it with an amendment to fund the order of protection bill, it would need to go back to the House and would likely lead to some negotiations.
With lawmakers seemingly trying to adjourn before the week is over, it will be interesting to see if any of that actually happens. Meanwhile, here’s all of the things they are doing that they aren’t required to do.
Schools Stuff
Senate Bill 281 has been slightly controversial since its conception. It raises the base salary for teachers to $50,000 by the 2026-27 school year. Critics say that a statute in the bill prohibiting Tennessee Education Association dues from being deducted from a teacher’s paycheck could discourage union membership. A House amendment to the bill passed by a slim 51-45 margin, removing the language that had been deemed anti-union from the bill. Chaos ensued. Over the next 15 to 20 minutes, Republicans and Democrats huddled on the House floor. Finally, the House voted 53-46 to pass a second amendment to the bill, reversing the first amendment.
In the end, the full bill passed 90-8, teacher raises and anti-union language included. The bill passed in the Senate last month.
Later in the session, Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis) brought to the floor Senate Bill 12, which expands the private school voucher program. Gov. Lee’s education savings account program has been steeped in controversy from the jump. The program barely passed through the House in 2019, and it doesn’t seem the body has gotten any more enthusiastic about the program, which allows some parents to obtain public school funding to put toward private school education for their children. Prior to SB12, the bill only applied to Davidson and Shelby counties. After passing on a 57-35 margin, the bill expands the program to Knox and Hamilton counties. Among those voting in favor was Knoxville Republican Rep. Jason Zachary, whose 2019 flip-flop on the legislation was only secured specifically because the program excluded his home county. The bill passed in the Senate in February.
Next up on the school docket: Senate Bill 1443 requires parents to opt in to allowing their kids to discuss certain topics in school. Democratic representatives said the legislation does not address a real problem and instead puts up roadblocks for students who may not feel comfortable discussing certain issues at home. But the Republican supermajority was unconvinced. The bill passed on a 74-24 margin, and it passed in the Senate on Monday.
HIV Funding Cuts
Earlier this year, Lee decided to refuse millions of dollars of federal funding for HIV treatment because of its ties to Planned Parenthood, making Tennessee the only state to lose out on that funding. Now the state is dealing with the consequences. Senate Bill 927 is a piece of legislation that even its sponsor, Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport), has admitted is convoluted. Right now, county jails are required to supply prisoners with HIV treatment if they need it. This legislation is intended to remove the responsibility for funding this from the counties and place it on the state. The bill passed 94-5, but not without a number of Democratic representatives, even those who voted yes, voicing concerns about this allowing counties to get out of the requirement to supply HIV medication. On Monday, the Commercial Appeal reported that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will bypass the Tennessee health department to directly fund a Nashville-based nonprofit that provides HIV prevention services.
Meanwhile in the Senate
Across the hall, the Senate met for a shorter floor session, not even breaking two hours. They didn’t get to much in that time, but they did pass House Bill 323, which permanently overhauls tax breaks for corporations, as well as providing families with a one-time three-month grocery-tax holiday.
Most of the action for the Senate this week will likely take place on Thursday, when lawmakers are scheduled to hear the budget, as well as a bill from Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) that would enact extreme risk protection orders.