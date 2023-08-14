Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover announced Monday she will step down at the end of this school year after a decade leading the historically Black public university.
“I am privileged and forever grateful for this honor of a lifetime,” Glover said. “As I prepare to hand over the reins I remain committed to TSU and to ensuring equity and access to higher education.”
The university has been scrutinized by lawmakers in recent years, including after the state comptroller issued a critical report identifying a range of financial issues at the school. School leaders have sought in recent years to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars they say the state has underfunded over the course of decades. University supporters have blamed the underfunding for some of these problems.
In February, a joint legislative subcommittee reviewed the findings of the audit and recommended that the school’s board of trustees address issues including campus housing shortages. The report suggested placing TSU under the direction of the Board of Regents, reconfiguring TSU’s current board of trustees, replacing TSU management, increasing reporting on aspects like scholarship and enrollment information and more. The subcommittee ultimately gave the board a year to address the findings.
TSU has not yet announced Glover's replacement, and the outgoing president says she will not be involved with that search.