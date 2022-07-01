Lynx
Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The New York Times: How a Religious Sect Landed Google in a Lawsuit

From NPR: A mummified baby mammoth was found in Canada with intact hair, skin and tusks

From CNN: Inside Eureka Springs, the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis

From The New York Times: 101-Year-Old Ex-Guard at Nazi Camp Is Convicted by German Court

From HuffPost: Medieval Times Workers Will Vote On Forming The Company’s First Union

From National Geographic: Where does a 225-year-old working warship get its parts? At the Navy forest, of course

From The New Yorker: "Elvis" is a Wikipedia Entry Directed by Baz Luhrmann

From AnOtherMary Gaitskill Is Now Online – And She Has Some Thoughts

From Vanity Fair: Jason Brassard Spent His Lifetime Collecting the Rarest Video Games. Until the Heist.

From Politico: The Supreme Court’s Faux ‘Originalism’

From Bald Faced Truth: Mark Appel — big leaguer — has a beautiful ring to it

From The Paris Review: Scenes from an Open Marriage

From National Geographic: Historic Yellowstone flooding brings renewal despite destruction

From The Cut: Tripping Down the Aisle

From The Washington Post: Classmates wouldn’t sign his yearbook. So older students stepped in.

From The New Yorker: Modern Art and the Esteem Machine

From Poynter: We're not done with alt-weeklies

From The Atlantic: America is Sliding into the Long Pandemic Defeat

From National Affairs: Re-imagining the Great Emancipator

From The Washington Post: Sailing the high seas with John Davidson, the superstar time forgot

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!