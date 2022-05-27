Lynx
Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The Washington PostHow the Biden administration let right-wing attacks derail its disinformation efforts

From NPR: Bird-watcher wrongfully accused in Central Park video gets a bird-watching TV show

From The New York TimesWho's Playing Dungeons & Dragons These Days? The Usual Fans, and Then Some. 

From The AtlanticWhy the Internet Hates Amber Heard

From Vatican News: Titus Brandsma: Journalist, martyr, saint of the 20th Century

From The Hollywood ReporterHow the Current Wave of More Inclusive Leadership Is Changing Newsrooms

From The New York Times: Roger Angell, Who Wrote About Baseball With Passion, Dies at 101

From Bloomberg: Elon Musk Does Not Care About Spam Bots <p">From Eater: The Country’s First Native American Woman-Owned Brewery in the U.S. Doesn’t Want to Be Its Last

From The New York Times: Robert J. Vlasic Dies at 96; Made a Fortune by Making Pickles Funny

From LinkedIn: Boris Bondarev: Long overdue, but today I resign from civil service. Enough is enough.

From Christianity Today: This Is the Southern Baptist Apocalypse

From Esquire: The Legacy of Gone Girl

From Vulture: The Joke I Most Regret

From The GuardianDepeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher dies aged 60

From CNN: ‘They were shooting directly at the journalists’: New evidence suggests Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces

From The New York TimesGuy Fieri, Elder Statesman of Flavortown

From The AtlanticHow Affluence Pulls People Away From Their Families

From Military.comMarine Corps Considers Abandoning Parris Island Amid Rising Extreme Weather Threats

From Los Angeles: The Mighty Have Fallen: ‘Red Power Ranger’ Busted in Wire Fraud Scam

From The New York TimesA Thank-You Note to Teachers After a Year of Attacks

From Buzzfeed: Someone Stole Seth Green's Bored Ape, Which Was Supposed To Star In His New Show

From ProPublica: Daniel Taylor Was Innocent. He Spent Decades in Prison Trying to Fix the State’s Mistake.

From AmericaHow America Sold Out Little League Baseball

From NBC: Trans woman's photo used to spread baseless online theory about Texas shooter

From GQ: The World’s Newest Superhero: Bad Bunny

From The Guardian: How to Murder Your Husband writer found guilty of murdering husband

From VAntage Point: NCA launches new interactive “Find a Cemetery” map

From IndieWire: Guillermo del Toro: The Current State of Cinema Is ‘Not Sustainable’

From Cageside Seats: Here’s why the Undertaker is afraid of cucumbers

From Deadline: 'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dies at 67

