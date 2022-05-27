Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From The Washington Post: How the Biden administration let right-wing attacks derail its disinformation efforts
From NPR: Bird-watcher wrongfully accused in Central Park video gets a bird-watching TV show
From The New York Times: Who's Playing Dungeons & Dragons These Days? The Usual Fans, and Then Some.
From The Atlantic: Why the Internet Hates Amber Heard
From Vatican News: Titus Brandsma: Journalist, martyr, saint of the 20th Century
From The Hollywood Reporter: How the Current Wave of More Inclusive Leadership Is Changing Newsrooms
From The New York Times: Roger Angell, Who Wrote About Baseball With Passion, Dies at 101
From Bloomberg: Elon Musk Does Not Care About Spam Bots <p">From Eater: The Country’s First Native American Woman-Owned Brewery in the U.S. Doesn’t Want to Be Its Last
From The New York Times: Robert J. Vlasic Dies at 96; Made a Fortune by Making Pickles Funny
From LinkedIn: Boris Bondarev: Long overdue, but today I resign from civil service. Enough is enough.
From Christianity Today: This Is the Southern Baptist Apocalypse
From Esquire: The Legacy of Gone Girl
From Vulture: The Joke I Most Regret
From The Guardian: Depeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher dies aged 60
From CNN: ‘They were shooting directly at the journalists’: New evidence suggests Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces
From The New York Times: Guy Fieri, Elder Statesman of Flavortown
From The Atlantic: How Affluence Pulls People Away From Their Families
From Military.com: Marine Corps Considers Abandoning Parris Island Amid Rising Extreme Weather Threats
From Los Angeles: The Mighty Have Fallen: ‘Red Power Ranger’ Busted in Wire Fraud Scam
From The New York Times: A Thank-You Note to Teachers After a Year of Attacks
From Buzzfeed: Someone Stole Seth Green's Bored Ape, Which Was Supposed To Star In His New Show
From ProPublica: Daniel Taylor Was Innocent. He Spent Decades in Prison Trying to Fix the State’s Mistake.
From America: How America Sold Out Little League Baseball
From NBC: Trans woman's photo used to spread baseless online theory about Texas shooter
From GQ: The World’s Newest Superhero: Bad Bunny
From The Guardian: How to Murder Your Husband writer found guilty of murdering husband
From VAntage Point: NCA launches new interactive “Find a Cemetery” map
From IndieWire: Guillermo del Toro: The Current State of Cinema Is ‘Not Sustainable’
From Cageside Seats: Here’s why the Undertaker is afraid of cucumbers
From Deadline: 'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dies at 67