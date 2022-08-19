Lynx
Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From This American Life: Name. Age. Detail. — Ten people were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY. Their stories, as you’ve never heard them.

From NPR: Meet this year's child Mullet Championship finalists

From ProPublica: She Didn’t Know She Still Owed Money to Her Utility. Then 25% of Her Paycheck Was Gone.

From The AtlanticHow to Kill a Newspaper

From The New Yorker: Donald Trump and the Sweepstakes Scammers

From NPR: The Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for her treatment at the 1973 Oscars

From AP News: Brad Pitt foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes

From Jezebel: This Abortion Boat Sounds Fishy

From Intelligencer: My Week With America’s Smartest* People

From The New York TimesJared Kushner’s ‘Breaking History’ Is a Soulless and Very Selective Memoir

From Tennessee Lookout: Tennessee court rules Confederate memorabilia in jury room not prejudicial

From The New York TimesPigs to the Rescue: An Invasive Species Helped Save Australia’s Crocodiles

From Markets Insider: 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming

From The New York Times: Adam Neumann Gets a New Backer

From The New Yorker: The Untold History of the Biden Family

