Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From This American Life: Name. Age. Detail. — Ten people were killed at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY. Their stories, as you’ve never heard them.
From NPR: Meet this year's child Mullet Championship finalists
From ProPublica: She Didn’t Know She Still Owed Money to Her Utility. Then 25% of Her Paycheck Was Gone.
From The Atlantic: How to Kill a Newspaper
From The New Yorker: Donald Trump and the Sweepstakes Scammers
From NPR: The Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for her treatment at the 1973 Oscars
From AP News: Brad Pitt foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes
From Jezebel: This Abortion Boat Sounds Fishy
From Intelligencer: My Week With America’s Smartest* People
From The New York Times: Jared Kushner’s ‘Breaking History’ Is a Soulless and Very Selective Memoir
From Tennessee Lookout: Tennessee court rules Confederate memorabilia in jury room not prejudicial
From The New York Times: Pigs to the Rescue: An Invasive Species Helped Save Australia’s Crocodiles
From Markets Insider: 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming
From The New York Times: Adam Neumann Gets a New Backer
From The New Yorker: The Untold History of the Biden Family