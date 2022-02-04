Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From NPR: A piece of space junk the size of a school bus is barreling straight toward the moon

From The New York Times: NBC Opens Olympics With ‘Worst Hand Imaginable’

From The Washington Post: An 8-year-old slid his handwritten book onto a library shelf. It now has a years-long waitlist.

From New York: 10 Years Since Trayvon

From Intelligencer: The BLM Mystery

From Intelligencer: What Happened to the Witnesses?

From The New York Times: The Rampaging Pigs of the San Francisco Bay Area

From The Daily Yonder: Instead of Raging Over ‘Maus,’ Support Local People Who Are Fighting the Ban

From the Associated Press: In one small Minnesota town, two warring visions of America

From Input: Remembering the ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ bomb scare that shut down Boston

From The New York Times: Orcas Are Able to Kill and Eat Blue Whales, Scientists Confirm

From Curbed: What’s Going to Happen to All the Art on Rikers?

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!