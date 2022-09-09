Lynx

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

  

From Literary Hub: Streaming Autofiction: On Nathan Fielder’s Search for Authenticity in The Rehearsal

From the Los Angeles Times'Rosalía is the truth': How a Spanish flamenco singer defied convention and rewired pop

From AnOtherPostmodernism and Provocation: A Brief History of Roxy Music’s Album Art

From the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism: The Oath Keepers Data Leak: Unmasking Extremism in Public Life

From the Memphis FlyerLion in Winter: The True Adventures of Stanley Booth

From the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death

From BustMeet Tina Bell, The Black Woman Known As The Godmother Of Seattle Grunge Music

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!