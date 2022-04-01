Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From The Pacific Sun: Encampment Resident Wins Legal Fight Against Sausalito
From the Daily Beast: 'Hathahate’ No More: Anne Hathaway’s Long-Overdue Redemption Arc Is Complete
From Lapham's Quarterly: Enjoy My Flames: On heavy metal’s fascination with Roman emperors.
From NPR: That smiling LinkedIn profile face might be a computer-generated fake
From Dazed: Going prehistoric: are we entering the ‘dinocore’ era?
From The Washington Post: Facebook paid GOP firm to malign TikTok
From Boston: The Bullet and the Ballplayer
From the Los Angeles Times: Concerns about Bruce Willis’ declining cognitive state swirled around sets in recent years
From The New York Times: The Brilliance of Charo
From The Washington Post: A Jan. 6 pastor divides his Tennessee community with increasingly extremist views
From NPR: Pink Floyd, a flamingo on the lam from a Kansas zoo since 2005, is seen again in Texas
From The New York Times: Want to See the Weirdest of Wikipedia? Look No Further.