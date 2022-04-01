Lynx

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The Pacific SunEncampment Resident Wins Legal Fight Against Sausalito

From the Daily Beast: 'Hathahate’ No More: Anne Hathaway’s Long-Overdue Redemption Arc Is Complete

From Lapham's Quarterly: Enjoy My Flames: On heavy metal’s fascination with Roman emperors.

From NPR: That smiling LinkedIn profile face might be a computer-generated fake

From Dazed: Going prehistoric: are we entering the ‘dinocore’ era?

From The Washington PostFacebook paid GOP firm to malign TikTok

From Boston: The Bullet and the Ballplayer

From the Los Angeles TimesConcerns about Bruce Willis’ declining cognitive state swirled around sets in recent years

From The New York TimesThe Brilliance of Charo

From The Washington Post: A Jan. 6 pastor divides his Tennessee community with increasingly extremist views

From NPR: Pink Floyd, a flamingo on the lam from a Kansas zoo since 2005, is seen again in Texas

From The New York Times: Want to See the Weirdest of Wikipedia? Look No Further.

