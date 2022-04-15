Lynx
Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The Washington PostUkraine is scanning faces of dead Russians, then contacting the mothers

From The New York Times: A Pink Parade at the End of the World

From The New Yorker: The Grim Journey of the Accused Brooklyn Subway Shooter

From Far Out: Hayao Miyazaki named the Hollywood films that he hates the most

From BGR: NASA will test SpinLaunch’s suborbital accelerator that flings satellites into orbit

From Popular MechanicsThe Physics of How High—and How Far—Baseballs Can Travel

From The New York TimesMcKinsey Opened a Door in Its Firewall Between Pharma Clients and Regulators

From Variety‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Gay Dialogue Removed in China, Warner Bros. Says ‘Spirit of the Film Remains’

From The Washington PostA historian at ICE hunts Latin American war criminals in the U.S.

From Artsy: Inside My Collection: Roxane Gay and Debbie Millman

From the University of Arizona: Astronomers glimpse giant planet in its infancy

From Gizmodo: NFTs Are Here To Ruin Dungeons & Dragons

