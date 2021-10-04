There is cause for cautious optimism about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Twitter update this morning, Mayor John Cooper highlighted some positive Davidson County trends:
Nashville, we are seeing major improvements in our COVID trends. Average new daily cases are down over 50% in the past month.COVID hospitalizations in Middle Tennessee are down 39% since the peak of the Delta surge.Visit https://t.co/nsSVWENrKA for testing & vaccine info. pic.twitter.com/4wAwhzSoLh— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) October 4, 2021
The city's seven-day average positivity rate is also trending in the right direction.
State-level data is positive as well. Hospitalizations for all ages and specifically for pediatric patients are decreasing, as is the state's seven-day average of new cases.
Vaccination rates continue to go slowly, though. Although thousands of people are getting shots every day, less than half of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.