Emily House, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation, is stepping down this month.
THEC spokesperson Jessie Greene confirms House’s resignation, which she says will take effect Dec. 29. “She is pursuing new opportunities elsewhere in the higher education space,” Greene tells the Scene.
According to the THEC, House has held this role since January 2021. Before that, she served as the deputy executive director and interim executive director for the THEC, and also led the THEC/TSAC Research and Planning team and College Access teams as chief research and policy officer. House also teaches statistics and research design courses to doctoral students at East Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University. House was not immediately available for comment.
A special-called THEC meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 to discuss the selection of an interim executive director.