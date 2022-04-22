For nearly four years, there’s been a push to put up a safety barrier on the Natchez Trace Bridge. The rail on the iconic structure is lower than what’s legally allowed on a backyard deck.
The cause is growing more urgent by the day. In spite of $1.2 million in funding from the federal government and a contract being in place six months ago for a temporary fence, there’s no sign of progress. Since the bridge was constructed, 42 people have killed themselves by leaping over the railing, according to the Natchez Trace Bridge Barrier Coalition.
This video piece from the Nashville Banner’s Demetria Kalodimos examines the problems with both the bridge and the solution. Through footage obtained through the Tennessee Open Records Act, viewers will see not only the dangers involved and the lengths deputies go to in order to intervene, but also what a better alternative to the proposed barrier might be.
Note: Some footage, while not graphic, may be disturbing for some viewers.
