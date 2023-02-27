An amendment to a caption bill introduces legislation that would allow significant statewide charter school growth. The bill is sponsored by state GOP leaders House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), Senate Education Committee Chair Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and House Education Administration and Planning Committee Chair Mark White (R-Memphis). The bill as amended would allow charter schools to work with homeschool students and provide residential or boarding programs for “at-risk” sixth- through 12th-graders across the state.
The homeschooling aspect of the bill enables charters aiming to serve this population of students the ability to apply directly to the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission. It requires that their homeschool students receive at least three days of instruction from charter schools, though two of those instructional days could be attended virtually. Students and their parents could partner with charter schools regardless of where they live or their local education authority’s out-of-district enrollment policy. Additionally, the amendment requires that if these homeschool-related charter schools fill up, they “shall not conduct an enrollment lottery, but shall maintain a waitlist to notify parents and students if space is available.”
Similarly, the section of the amendment that considers residential boarding programs could serve at-risk sixth- through 12th-grade students throughout the state despite their LEAs’ out-of-district enrollment policies. These charter schools can apply to local districts or to the charter commission. The amendment’s definition of “at-risk” includes those who are defined as economically disadvantaged, are eligible for free or reduced-priced lunches, migrant, foster, runaway or homeless students, those who are are “at risk of state custody due to family dysfunction” and those who are “at risk of educational disadvantage due to circumstances of abuse, neglect, or disability." Though the legislation doesn’t mention the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, which is currently struggling with overcapacity, the proposed definition of “at-risk” would include some of the students who are currently under the department’s care.
Following the passing of the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, which attaches education funding to students, these measures would effectively pull education funding from local school districts. Hat-tip to Andy Spears for first writing about the expansion amendment via his Substack, The Education Report.