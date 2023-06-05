U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) joined state Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) at Fisk University on June 3 for a rally calling for raising the federal minimum wage to $17 per hour.
The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.
“Our people are falling further and further behind as they struggle to pay their grocery bills, their rents, their health care bills,” Sanders told the crowd.
Also attending the rally were Jones’ Tennessee Three state House colleagues Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, in addition to the Rev. William J. Barber II, a national social justice figure.
Jones called out state legislative leaders including House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Majority Leader William Lamberth.
“We are fighting for your children too," said Jones. "We are fighting for your people too: the people in Cookeville, the people in Crossville, in Hendersonville, the people in Sumner County."