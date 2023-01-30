More than 100 people gathered on Murfreesboro’s Civic Plaza on Saturday for the “Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally.”
The event, hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA, featured keynote speaker 18-year-old Chloe Cole, who detransitioned following transition from female to male as a child. She now advocates against transitioning for minors. Dozens of people attended in support of the event, as did dozens of demonstrators supporting LGBTQ rights and health care. The counter-protesters brought signs, chants and dancing.
The partially faith-based event also drew far-right hate group Proud Boys, who confronted LGBTQ activists. The two groups were separated during tense moments by multiple Murfreesboro Police Department officers, who were positioned throughout the area, including on rooftops. At least one physical scuffle occurred, but no arrests were made.
