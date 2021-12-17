Tennesseans finally got a look at one set of proposed new district maps, as the Republican-dominated General Assembly unveiled the new lines for the State House. Bleating about the transparency and openness of the process, our solons boldly revealed their work in the middle of a Friday afternoon the week before Christmas.

Of course, the GOP mega-majority gave due time to proposals made by the public and a proposal from Democrats, which the rump caucus said more fairly unites cities and counties torn asunder by the last set of maps following the 2010 census. The Democrats’ proposal produced 68 solid Republican seats, 23 solid Dem seats and eight competitive districts.

Rep. Kevin Vaughn (R-Collierville) praised the presenter of the map, Nashville Democrat Bob Freeman, as a “great salesman” — much as you would tell a child that his drawing is a “good giraffe” — before moving on to the only map that actually matters, the one produced by the redistricting committee itself. As one might imagine, and as had been rumored, Democratic incumbents were drawn together, as the Republicans wield the pen of power.

In Nashville, Bo Mitchell and Vince Dixie now share a district, as do John Ray Clemmons and Mike Stewart. Shelby County is set to lose a seat with London Lamar and Torrey Harris drawn together. In Knox County, Gloria Johnson and Sam McKenzie share a district. Knox County, in the heart of the longtime Republican stronghold of East Tennessee, picked up the seat lost in Shelby County.

This is just step one of many, of course. As longtime Capitol Hill reporter Erik Schelzig of the Tennessee Journal rightly observed, Friday’s map produced predictable Democratic outrage — outrage being essentially the only tool left for a party rendered mostly irrelevant legislatively. But as tweaks come in the coming months, some of the more controversial choices will be erased. The Senate will get its say too.

And this map isn’t even the most worrying one for Democrats. Like the rest of us, they’ll have to wait and see if legislative Republicans slice Nashville into slivers in a penny-wise and pound-foolish effort to squeeze an 8-1 split in the U.S. House.