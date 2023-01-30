Metro Nashville Police Officer Dylan Ramos shot and killed a 47-year-old Black man on Buchanan Street just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.
A video from MNPD stitches together two 911 calls with footage from Ramos’ body cam and squad car. (See the video at this link. Warning: The footage is graphic.) It also includes an angle from Slim & Husky’s patio camera, which shows the man — whose identity the police have not yet released — tossing something toward Ramos moments before Ramos fires 14 shots toward him and the man falls to the ground.
The first 911 call came from an individual identified as Jerome at Willie B’s Kitchen and Lounge, a restaurant across the street from Slim & Husky’s.
“He’s playing with this gun, pointing it at people,” Jerome tells the 911 operator. “He needs to stop before he gets something he don’t need.” Jerome emphasizes that the man might be suffering from mental illness.
On the call recording, Jerome acknowledges the presence of police a few seconds before a flurry of gunshots. He continues to repeat, “Don’t shoot him! Don’t shoot him!” through sobs after shots have been fired.
The 911 operator focuses on getting a physical description of the man in the recording’s second call, which came from an eyewitness named Calvin.
“I already have a location, that’s fine," says the operator. "I just need to know what he looks like. What race, age, and what is he wearing?”
“He’s a Black guy, maybe 40, he’s out here dancing,” Calvin tells the operator. He goes on to tell police that the man has dropped the gun several times and has been waving it in the air.
Ramos is the first officer to respond to the call and immediately exits his car with his gun drawn. The man sees Ramos and starts walking away down the sidewalk, hands not visible to the camera or Ramos, who instructs him to “drop the gun.” Neither police camera clearly shows the man when Ramos decides to shoot. The footage from Slim & Husky’s shows the man turning and tossing something toward Ramos, at which point Ramos fires 14 shots and the man falls to the ground. The man reportedly died shortly after.
Ramos’ killing in North Nashville is the second by police this year, following the shooting of Mark Capps in Hermitage on Jan. 5.