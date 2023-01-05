Bart and Josephine Adams are suing Vanderbilt University in federal court on behalf of their son, Brian Adams, who died by suicide in his dorm room. The suit, filed on Jan. 3, alleges that Vanderbilt failed to respond appropriately after Adams made a suicide attempt in November 2020 and should be held liable for circumstances that contributed to his death in July 2021.
The family is seeking damages for “wanton and willful” misconduct by the university that resulted in the death of their son. The Adamses, who have chosen to represent themselves and to seek a jury trial, allege a pattern of negligence from the university, including a lack of support from school mental health professionals and missing records related to their son’s first suicide attempt and his death. They accuse Vanderbilt of failing to implement or enforce protocols appropriate for their son despite his presenting a clear risk for suicide, active suicidal ideation and a past suicide attempt.
Adams is one of several Vanderbilt students who have died by suicide since 2020, including multiple students seeking Ph.D.s in the biomedical sciences. The school has struggled to respond adequately to high demand for on-campus mental health services. Vanderbilt students report long wait times for counseling appointments and difficulty adjusting academic schedules around mental health needs.
A University Counseling Center employee — described by the family as an “unlicensed therapist” — did not immediately contact emergency services or implement a suicide watch for Adams despite a clear and obvious risk for suicide in November 2020, according to the complaint. Months later, the school allowed another student, described as Adams’ girlfriend, to live with him in an on-campus dorm room despite her own history of hospitalization for a suicide attempt. The suit goes on to allege that the school concealed police response records, intake forms and security footage related to Adams, and decries “discriminatory policies” in which students must choose between withdrawing from enrollment and keeping health insurance coverage offered by the school.
Neither the Adamses nor Vanderbilt responded to requests for comment in time for publication.
