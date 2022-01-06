@startleseasily is a fervent observer of the Metro government's comings and goings. In this column, "On First Reading," she'll recap the bimonthly Metro Council meetings and provide her analysis. You can find her in the pew in the corner by the mic, ready to give public comment on whichever items stir her passions. Follow her on Twitter here.
At its first meeting of the new year, Metro Council funded new tasers for the MNPD, put an end to vehicle emissions testing in Nashville, and filled two lingering Fair Board vacancies.
Tasers, but Make It Juneteenth
In apparent response to public outcry over a request to use $6 million of American Rescue Plan funds for new and improved tasers, the administration chose not to take that particular request to Council. So that means no money for new tasers, right? Wrong! The administration opted instead to play a fun little shell game, hiding a $3.15 million appropriation for tasers in a package of funding for unrelated initiatives like solar infrastructure and making Juneteenth a paid holiday for Metro employees. This sleight-of-hand was no match for Councilmember Colby Sledge, who called out the administration’s tactics in a tweet last week.
The difference between the two amounts reflects additional training, warranties and replacement parts that will have to be funded in future years through the normal budget process. The Finance Department confirmed that it won’t be asking Council to spend ARP funds on tasers.
Another surprise included in this hodgepodge band of misfit appropriations: The administration has apparently, without warning, adopted the Scene’s house style for transportation entertainment vehicles — “transpotainment.” But I will go to my grave knowing that it’s actually spelled “transportainment,” and I am right, and everyone else is wrong.
Legislation for Cars, Not People
Tuesday was a great night for all the cars of Davidson County, with Council voting to end the vehicle emissions testing program and to investigate the feasibility of free parking for public meetings at the courthouse. The latter, for which I am partially to blame, has caused consternation among environmentalists and supporters of public transit. CM Freddie O’Connell has vowed to introduce similar legislation regarding free WeGo rides. And for what it’s worth, I’m taking up roller blading this year.
Following a special called meeting in December where Metro’s Public Health Department confirmed that — as CM Kevin Rhoten put it — “the juice isn’t worth the squeeze,” Council has officially decided to terminate the vehicle emissions testing program, effective Feb 4. Mike Jameson, the mayor’s special envoy to the Metro Council, was noncommittal on Tuesday about what this means for folks whose tags expire this month. My advice: Follow the rules, if you can. It’ll run you $9 and a (probably much shorter than normal) wait in line at a testing center.
CM Tonya Hancock, apparently unconcerned about her own emissions as the lone unmasked CM in the chamber, was one of several CMs to speak in support of the resolution during a wholly unnecessary 15-minute discussion. Sometimes I wonder if this Council knows they’re not actually required to speak; they can just vote.
And the Nominees Are ...
After a contentious series of meetings resulting in two rejected nominees and a whole lot of hard feelings, we will finally have a full contingent on the Fair Commissioners Board for the first time in nearly a year. CM At-Large Bob Mendes reviewed the situation in an aptly titled blog post back in July. After Vice Mayor Shulman’s second pick in a row was rejected, he basically just ... gave up for the next six months? No problem, not like anything important ever happens at the Fairgrounds. Anyway, Council approved two nominees on Tuesday: Mario Avila, a Hispanic professor, and Jasper Hendricks III, a Black consultant. These picks, tandem-nominated by Mayor Cooper and Vice Mayor Shulman, represent a dramatic increase in minority representation on a previously all-white board.
I spoke to CMs Colby Sledge and Sandra Sepulveda, who both led the charge for a Hispanic commissioner, about why that’s so important for this board. Sledge, noting the large Hispanic population in the neighborhoods surrounding the Fairgrounds, said, “As the Fairgrounds Nashville continues to offer a wider range of events that welcome all Nashvillians, the Fair Board should better reflect our city’s population.” Sepulveda wanted someone with a connection to the Nolensville corridor, adding, “the Hispanic community is going to be participating at levels it never has before at the Fairgrounds.” She also stressed that having “key new voices at the table” is “the only way we will succeed as a city.”
All’s well that ends well, as far as I’m concerned. And to the CMs who’ve griped about the “politics” of it all, let me remind you: These are political appointments, and you are all politicians.
Due to COVID cautiousness, I watched this meeting from my couch, which greatly pleased my two cats. Nashville’s health director said it could be February before Omicron burns out, so this arrangement may persist for the time being. GET VACCINATED, GET YOUR BOOSTER SHOT, AND GET ME OFF THIS COUCH.