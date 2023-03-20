At least two people spray-painted swastikas as well as "white power" and other hate slogans on several homes in Sylvan Park early Sunday morning.
The incident specifically targeted five homes — on Westlawn Drive and Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado and Idaho avenues. The Metro Nashville Police Department has described the suspects as "two white males who had their faces covered." MNPD is now asking that residents in the area of the incident review security camera footage, and that anyone with information about the suspects or the vandalism call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
"Nashville stands united against the hate and bigotry these disgusting acts represent," Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. "Grateful to Chief Drake and his team for their ongoing work to track down those responsible and hold them accountable. We will not tolerate antisemitism or discrimination of any kind in our city."
Police have now increased patrols in Sylvan Park as well as in other areas of the city that house Jewish institutions.
On Sunday afternoon, dozens of Sylvan Park residents and other community members worked together to remove the graffiti, with some residents speaking out against the intimidation tactics.
"We have made our choice, and it is to create and support a neighborhood that fosters hope and mutual respect," one impacted family told reporters. "We are building our lives and friendships here, and like a tree standing by the water, we shall not be moved."
Earlier this month, a banner featuring Nazi imagery and hate speech was hung near Fort Negley in downtown Nashville. The banner featured white supremacist language and homophobic and transphobic slurs, thanking Gov. Bill Lee for his "tireless" work. The banner was erected the same day Gov. Lee signed into law two pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation. Other displays of white supremacy have recently been seen across Middle Tennessee, from Nashville to Franklin, Cookeville and Murfreesboro.
A version of this article first ran via the Scene's sister publication, The News.