Metro Social Services announced it will open up the city’s emergency cold weather shelters for unhoused Nashvillians Monday night, as temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at 3230 Brick Church Pike.
WeGo Public Transit will provide free rides to shelter as part of the effort to get people indoors, and outreach workers from partnering agencies and nonprofits will offer assistance. A press release from the city says pets will also be allowed and that it will be accessible to couples. Metro Social Services asks that people seeking shelter head to Room In the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission first.
In past years, Nashville’s winter overflow shelters would open on nights when the temperature would drop to 28 degrees or colder, but advocates have pushed for the triggering temperature to be raised. In February, the Continuum of Care Homelessness Planning Council — an agency made up of stakeholders, officials, and people who have experienced homelessness — voted to recommend the city to raise the threshold to 32 degrees.
More details on Nashville’s cold weather plan can be found here, including links to information about pick-up areas, COVID guidelines and more. The cold weather plan is scheduled to run from Nov. 1 to March 31, 2023, though other dates may be announced whenever temperatures dip.
To subscribe to shelter updates via text message, send the word “Nashvillewinter” to 84483.