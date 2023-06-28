Safe Haven, a local nonprofit focused on ending family homelessness, has named Andrew Freeman its CEO.

Former CEO Jim Shulman, who also serves as vice mayor of Nashville, resigned from the position in December as the organization was conducting a review of his leadership. He replaced previous CEO Joyce Lavery in 2021 after she led the organization for 10 years.

Shulman told the Scene in February that it was not a good fit, citing his difference of opinion with leadership at Safe Haven. He is running for reelection as vice mayor this year.

With 20 years of nonprofit experience, Freeman previously served as executive director of the Franklin Family YMCA, He joined the Safe Haven staff as a case manager and shelter manager in December 2022 and was named to the top spot after a national search, according to a press release.

“It is not often that you find a leader of Drew’s caliber and character,” said Edmundo Cepeda, Safe Haven’s board chair. “In 2022, Safe Haven provided an unprecedented amount of support to our community – 341 families, including 659 children, received services. Despite those achievements, there is still much work to be done, and I look forward to seeing Safe Haven continue to set the standard for helping families overcome homelessness with Drew at the helm.”

This post was first published by our sister publication Nashville Post.