New analysis finds consistent concentrations of cancer-linked “forever chemicals” in Music City Gold, a product created by a joint venture between Metro Water and Tycowa LLC. The "organic rich bio-fertilizer" is advertised as “all natural” and “safe for plants, pets and people.”
Researchers at the Sierra Club and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility found 36 different polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOS), according to a press release sent out Aug. 15. The testing raises questions about what appeared to be a fruitful public-private partnership to turn the city’s waste into safe retail fertilizer. Consuming vegetables that have been fertilized by Music City Gold could further introduce PFAS into individuals and households.
Known as “forever chemicals” because of how slowly they break down in the human body, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are common industrial and manufacturing byproducts. They are linked to a slew of health problems, including cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Currently, affected individuals are seeking claims for a much-publicized instance of PFAS exposure at Camp Lejeune, a Marine Corps base in North Carolina. They are not typically found in human waste and likely leach into Music City Gold somewhere along its production chain.
While the Environmental Protection Agency begins to roll out a national PFAS strategy, states are responding on their own. Last year, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced a PFAS assessment specifically focused on drinking water.
In January, a 13-minute spot on Facebook featured Metro Water director Scott Potter promoting the product for Tycowa. The company, whose sole product is Music City Gold, is in year four of a five-year, $4 million contract with Metro to haul and store sewage, according to a Tennessean report. The company, which operates a biosolid facility in a residential neighborhood in Robertson County, previously came under fire in 2019 when neighbors sued Tycowa for operating illegally. Tycowa countersued for defamation.
Last year, the Scene wrote about Music City Gold as an example of large-scale upcycling.
Update: Metro Water disputes the findings. Metro commissioned its own analysis earlier this year, testing pellets on site for 36 PFAS chemicals. Results returned five PFAS chemicals present (including PFOS), trace amounts (too low for instruments to measure) of 14 PFAS chemicals and 17 undetected. Water’s tests reported far lower concentrations, an average of 2.449 parts per billion. The Sierra Club and Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility tested samples that had been previously bagged. Metro Water responded to with a statement that reads, in part: “Public health is our highest priority. Therefore, MWS will continue to follow studies and research to help us develop strategies to reduce levels of PFAS even more.”
Tycowa LLC did not immediately respond to a Scene request for comment.