In a somewhat tense meeting, the Metro Nashville Public Schools board passed the 2023-2024 Operating Budget Tuesday evening. Director of Schools Adrienne Battle, District 2 representative Rachael Anne Elrod and District 4 representative Berthena Nabaa-McKinney attended the meeting virtually.
The school district will receive $1.2 billion of the city’s $3.2 billion budget. The final budget reflects the draft that was passed earlier in May, including nearly $42 million for employee pay and benefit increases, including step increases and a 4 percent cost-of-living adjustment for certificated staff, support staff and nutrition service workers. The 4 percent COLA adjustment was a contentious point at the meeting, with several public commenters mentioning it, because other Metro employees received a 6 percent COLA.
“We understand and we hear you about the 6 percent,” said district 7 representative and budget chair Freda Player. “Metro Council broke their tradition of funding the COLA for both MNPS and for Metro government as equal, as they've done in the past. We are extremely disappointed in the council and Metro government not fulfilling that tradition.”
Commenters representing the Metropolitan Nashville Education Association — the local teachers' union — also requested more money for substitute teachers and longevity pay. The budget allocates $10.8 million dollars for “classroom associates,” which is a new substitute teacher model that places subs in individual schools to fill in as needed. Additional money will be allocated to substitute teachers via a Metro Council amendment, but Player said that money won’t be available until the beginning of next year.
District 9 representative Abigail Tylor and District 3 representative Emily Masters both suggested using federal COVID-19 relief money to address the COLA gap through employee bonuses. Battle, who tuned in virtually, noted that those funds have already been “programmed.”
The Metro Council allocated funds to improve school safety. Six-and-a-half million dollars will fund radio improvements for police officers and school staff to communicate, along with protective, shatter-resistant film for glass doors. This comes alongside school safety grants from the state. Additionally, more than $200 million of the budget is projected to go to charter schools, and $8 million will provide universal free lunches.
The budget ultimately passed, with seven members voting in favor; Masters and Tylor abstained from voting.
Hallie Trauger, a teacher in the district and MNEA member, tells the Scene she is “disappointed,” but also recognizes that the budget "has a lot to like in it.”
While the budget conversation dominated the meeting, the board also approved the MNEA memorandum of understanding and the district displayed a “State of Metro Schools” video.