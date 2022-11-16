The Metro Council on Tuesday approved a significant East Bank redevelopment proposal and a change to the city’s rules for new developments related to parking.
The legislative body voted 31-1 to approve a rezoning request for the former site of RiverChase Apartments in East Nashville. Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors is planning to build 1,150 residences plus commercial space at the site.
The rezoning process took several months, as negotiations between CREA and community groups related to a community benefits agreement fell apart. The developer later struck a deal with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee and some of the opposed groups softened their opposition.
A portion of the units will be reserved for varying levels of affordability, and some former RiverChase residents will be prioritized once the project is complete. Read more here.
The Metro Council also voted Tuesday to eliminate minimum parking requirements in Nashville’s Urban Zoning Overlay. District 17 Councilmember Colby Sledge originally proposed the change, aimed at incentivizing pedestrian access and housing and disincentivizing additional car trips.
Some residents opposed the changes, arguing either that Nashville’s transit system is not developed enough to accommodate a move away from parking or that parking for commercial uses would spill into neighborhoods. Sledge said residential parking permit enforcement would be improved as part of the city’s parking modernization efforts.
The vote to approve the change was 24-5, with three abstentions. All no votes came from representatives in the southwestern portion of the county.
This article first ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post.