The final four Metro Council at-large seats will go to Delishia Porterfield, Quin Evans-Segall, Burkley Allen and Olivia Hill.
Incumbent Councilmember At-Large Zulfat Suara won outright in the August general election, and was the only candidate who earned enough votes to avoid a runoff. Her fellow at-large incumbent Allen will join her in a second term.
As the Nashville Banner previously reported, the runoff candidates managed to raise a cumulative total of $643,120 through loans, PACs, LLCs and individual donors. Evans-Segall, an attorney and member of the Industrial Development Board, topped the list with $136,616, mostly from individual donors.
Fundraising alone didn’t decide the results: District 29 Councilmember Porterfield won her spot while raising less than most of the other candidates, and outgoing District 15 Councilmember Jeff Syracuse raised the most throughout the race but didn’t secure a seat.
In addition to Syracuse, the field of candidates also included term-limited District 25 Councilmember Russ Pulley, hot sauce entrepreneur Chris Cheng and frequent local candidate Howard Jones.