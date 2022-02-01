Metro Arts Commission chair Jim Schmidt has called a special meeting to discuss complaints filed by staffers alleging that the department’s leadership fosters a toxic work environment that relies heavily on intimidation, fear and punishment. The Scene reported in August that workers have claimed director Caroline Vincent tokenized people of color and held them up to disproportionate scrutiny. The Metro Arts Commission is the body of volunteers responsible for hiring and evaluating Vincent. The meeting comes on the heels of Vincent’s announcement to staff that she is taking a “doctor-recommended medical leave for at least two months.”
The commission meeting will take place at noon Thursday, Feb. 3, at Metro Southeast Building (1417 Murfreesboro Pike) in the Green Hills Auditorium. The public may submit comment by emailing arts@nashville.gov.
District 32 Councilmember Joy Styles called a press conference Thursday on the steps of the Metro Courthouse to stand with staffers and express concern about the allegations. In her speech, Styles asked that executive director Vincent either resign from her position or be terminated. At-Large Councilmember Zulfat Suara attended and called for the city to have an independent investigation of HR practices across Metro.
Styles was brought into the controversy herself last week, when Metro Arts strategic funding and initiatives manager Janine Christiano submitted a complaint to Metro Human Resources that included the councilmember’s name. Christiano alleges that she and Vincent discussed an application from Styles for a funding opportunity that included an apparent conflict of interest on the part of the lead artist. According to Christiano, Vincent said: “Is it part of Black culture not to follow rules?” Vincent denies this accusation.
Christiano, who is Asian American, also alleged that she has been subjected to coercion by senior management to harm other people of color, retaliation for acting as an ally to other people of color on staff, tokenism, exclusion, microaggressions and false accusations. This complaint came one week after Metro HR concluded an investigation into complaints against the agency by former staffers Cecilia Olusola Tribble and Lauren Fitzgerald. Metro HR found “no violation by leadership of any rules, policies, or laws.” Tribble and Fitzgerald each submitted public comment to the Metro Arts Commission.